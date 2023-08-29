

The Controller and Accountant General has gone ahead to freeze the August salaries of members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana, (CETAG).

This is in response to a letter from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) writing to the CAGD to withhold CETAG members’ August stipends over their ongoing strike.

Empty accounts greeted CETAG members who engaged with their banks as members woke up to the harsh reality that their August salaries had not been credited.

The situation has left members frustrated and bewildered as they contemplate how to provide for their families.

“This August, I have not received any salary. It is a blow because we didn’t expect that would happen. Most teachers depend on their salaries; only a few have other sources of income. Hmm, this one only God will see me through …,” a concerned teacher told JoyNews.

Another also said the freezing of their salaries would affect them negatively, adding that the teachers have to look for alternatives to survive.

The concerned member stated that government is not supposed to issue such a directive because CETAG is on a legal strike.

“The thing is that now we have resolved that until all the arbitrary awards are implemented, we are not going back to the classroom,” he added.

Meanwhile, as the pressure mounts on CETAG’s leadership, they hope to find a way forward, with all eyes turned to the upcoming National Labour Commission meeting on Wednesday.

President of the Greater Accra branch of CETAG, Fidelis Kamaayi sheds light on their predicament and the way ahead.

“We are looking up to what the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting will be. If they are able to implement all five arbitrary awards, then the council will make a decision as to whether to call it off or continue. So, it depends on what will happen on Wednesday,” he said.

On August 1, 2023, the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) embarked on an indefinite strike to push the government to redeem its promise of implementing their negotiated conditions of service.

Their decision follows the non-compliance of the government to implement the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and the negotiated conditions of service since May 2, 2023.

President of CETAG, Prince Obeng-Himah insisted the NLC must compel the Finance Ministry to heed agreements on their conditions of service, adding that until they see total compliance with the orders, they would not budge.