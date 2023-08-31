Treble winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle United in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Holders Manchester United will face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa host Everton, Brentford play Arsenal and Brighton travel to Chelsea in the other all-Premier League ties.

League One side Lincoln’s reward for beating Sheffield United on penalties is a home tie with West Ham, while Salford City host Burnley.

Fulham, who beat Tottenham on penalties in the second round, host Championship side Norwich, while nine-time winners Liverpool are at home to Leicester.

The third-round ties will take place in the week commencing 25 September.

Third round draw

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Exeter City v Luton Town

Aston Villa v Everton

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Sutton United

Bradford City v Middlesbrough

Bournemouth v Stoke City

Lincoln City v West Ham

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Brighton

Salford City v Burnley

Fulham v Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Mansfield Town v Peterborough United