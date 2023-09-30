The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) announced the Prize Money for the Inaugural African Football League (“AFL”) competition which will feature the highest-ranked and most successful football Clubs on the African Continent.

The AFL will kick off on Friday 20 October 2023 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and will feature Simba SC (Tanzania) and Al Ahly SC (Egypt).

The Prize Money for the AFL is as follows:

$4 000 000 for the Winner

$3 000 000 for the Runner-up

$1 700 000 for each of the Semi-finalists

$1 000 000 for each of the Quarter-finalists

The Prize Money is appealing and competitive as the Winning Club will only play 6 matches to win the substantial Prize Money of $ 4,000,000.

The other popular and top-ranked football Clubs participating in the Inaugural AFL are Enyimba FC (Nigeria), Wydad AC (Morocco), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) and Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola).

The AFL is a CAF competition established in partnership with FIFA. One of the main objectives for forming the AFL is to ensure that the quality of African Club football is globally competitive and that African football Clubs are commercially viable. The AFL will also contribute to the development and growth of Youth football talent on the African Continent.

CAF’s intention is that all the 54 CAF Member Associations including the countries that may not have football Clubs in the AFL should benefit and receive financial contributions from the commercial viability and success of the AFL.