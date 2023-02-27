Burna Boy reveals why he hasn't supported any party in 2023 Nigerian election

Although he is known to have been vocal about the many happenings in Nigeria, Burna Boy has been silent during the 2023 general election.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he stated that many people have taken offence – calling him out for not being as vocal about the election as his other colleagues.

However, the ‘Anybody’ hitmaker says his silence is because he does not trust in any of the political parties and their candidates vying for the presidency.

Burna Boy added that he does not want to make known his support for any party to sway votes in their favour.

He explained that if the party eventually wins the election but fails to deliver its mandate, the people would turn on him.

“I don’t know why it’s such a big deal to some Nigerians that I’ve not been vocal about the elections,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

“Personally, I don’t have a candidate that I believe in. I’ve never supported any political party or candidate in my life because I don’t want to make you vote and then blame me when the person f**ks up as usual. That being said, I hope all votes count and the best man wins,” Burna Boy’s post read.

Although Burna Boy has not shown support for any party, on Sunday, he called out the electoral agency INEC following reports of vote rigging.

“Let Nigeria decide o! @inecnigeria. No try any result magic,” he wrote.