The WHO Country Representative, Innocent Bright Nuwagira, led a team from AFRO and Africa CDC to brief Babatunde Ahonsi, the UN Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, about an ongoing scoping mission. This mission’s primary objective is to bolster health security and emergency capacity for the successful implementation of the Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) initiatives within the country.

The mission seeks to enhance Sierra Leone’s health security and emergency response capabilities, advocating for the support and collaboration of all stakeholders. They aim to develop a comprehensive two-year roadmap for action by the end of the mission.

Mr. Babatunde Ahonsi, in response to this initiative, welcomed it and stressed the pivotal role of coordination in ensuring preparedness for emergency responses. He further pledged the full support of the UNCT in endorsing the response plan emerging from the mission, along with a commitment to mobilize the necessary resources for plan implementation.

