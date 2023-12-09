Manchester United were booed off after they suffered a humiliating hammering at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Three days after victory against Chelsea breathed new life into a campaign teetering on the brink of crisis, Erik ten Hag’s side were stunned by a Bournemouth side who recorded their first win at Old Trafford.

The Cherries led through Dominic Solanke’s early goal.

Andoni Iraola’s men were fully deserving of their lead, and headers from Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi in the space of five second-half minutes completed what must go down as one of the most famous triumphs in Bournemouth’s history.

It could have been even worse for United, but substitute Dango Ouattara had a fourth for Bournemouth ruled out in stoppage time by the video assistant referee for handball.

Coming only three days before United’s Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich – which they must win to stand any chance of reaching the last 16 – it was about as bad a day as possible for Ten Hag, a surprising winner of the Premier League’s latest manager of the month prize.

His side have now suffered seven defeats in 16 league games. In all competitions they have lost as many matches – 11 – as they have won. They have been beaten 3-0 three times at home.

Virtually no-one wearing a red shirt emerged with any credit, with Ten Hag’s surprising decision to start Antony Martial backfiring.