The Borussia Dortmund team bus has been slapped with a £50 fine while parked up in Tynemouth.

It follows the club’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park in Wednesday’s Champions League game.

North Tyneside Council confirmed the vehicle had been fined after parking on Grand Parade.

It added it could have a “word with Eddie and the lads” to see if they can “collect the fine for us… after they get their revenge” on 7 November.

Civil enforcement officers are obliged to issue a ticket when a vehicle is parked in contravention to restrictions in place, but the fine would be reduced to £25 if it was paid within 14 days.

“We hope the ticket and the grey North East weather didn’t dampen their trip to our stunning coastline,” the council said.

Image caption: Borussia Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes battle for the ball during Wednesday’s rain-soaked match

Newcastle United, who are playing in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, will travel to the German Bundesliga club next month.

Eddie Howe’s side played their first Group F game against AC Milan in Italy, drawing 0-0, then thrashed Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St James’ Park.