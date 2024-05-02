Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has joined the voice cast of The Lion King prequel Mufasa: The Lion King.

Blue Ivy, 12, voices Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala, played by her mother.

Beyoncé is reprising the role from Jon Favreau’s 2019 photorealistic remake of the animated 1994 original.

The new film, directed by Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins, will explore Mufasa’s origin story and his childhood with brother Scar.

Blue Ivy performed alongside her mother on Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour

Like the 2019 movie, it will also combine live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery.

Jenkins told US breakfast show Good Morning America that Blue Ivy was “professional”, while Beyoncé was a “mum first” on set.

“They just approached it that they both wanted to perform and do the best they could. And yet, they didn’t have to pretend very much because they really are mother and daughter.”

The first teaser trailer for the film also aired on the programme.

A voiceover says Mufasa was born “without a drop of nobility in his blood” but “would change our lives forever”.

December release

Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr will voice the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively in the new movie.

The 2019 Lion King film, featured the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

Glover will reprise his role in Jenkins’s prequel. The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen and Thandiwe Newton, with Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner also returning.

The movie will feature original songs by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has also penned songs for films including Mary Poppins Returns and Encanto.

While this is Blue Ivy’s debut film role, she has performed previously as a dancer on her mum’s live tour.

Blue Ivy is the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple also share twins Rumi and Sir, six.

Her casting will no doubt relight the debate about so-called nepo babies.

The term refers to suggestions of nepotism when a young person follows in their famous parents’ footsteps.

Mufasa: The Lion King is due to be released in the UK in December this year.