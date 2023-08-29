The Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai Municipality has partnered with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take a firm stance in addressing recent allegations against the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Paul Andoh.

Accusations brought forth by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), alleging the diversion of farm inputs and sports kits to the MCE’s personal residence, have sparked a flurry of controversial claims and statements.

Prompt and resolute responses were swiftly orchestrated by both the Municipality and the NPP, with the aim of explaining the situation and providing accurate information to the public.

A press conference was convened to present their side of the story, offering facts and evidence to counter the allegations.

In a collective address during the press conference, NPP Executives from the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency refuted the allegations, denouncing them as devoid of truth, driven by malice, and lacking any foundation.

The Executives underlined their long-standing relationship with the MCE, asserting their deep familiarity dating back to childhood.

They viewed the accusations as a calculated effort by opposing parties and select factions within the NPP to besmirch the MCE’s reputation and undermine the commendable accomplishments of the NPP administration within the Municipality.

William Ofori Asumming, a prominent figure within the NPP in the area, stood among those who addressed the media during the press conference.

He emphatically reiterated the party’s unwavering support for the MCE and the government’s initiatives, accentuating the NPP’s steadfast dedication to advancing the development and prosperity of the Municipality.