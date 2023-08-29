Former President John Dramani Mahama has rescued former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana, after learning of the terrible state she currently finds herself in.

According to a report by the Daily Post, Mr Mahama gave Memunatu Sulemana a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Accra suburb of Dansoman on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Additionally, he has presented the footballer with a donation from friends and colleagues to help her get back on her feet and find a new road to success.

Mr Mahama’s support comes after, an interview with Accra-based Original FM, where Sulemana revealed that she has been living in a makeshift house at Kaneshie in Accra.

Sulemana’s revelation comes as a shock to the football world, having had an inspiring football career.

The 45-year-old played for Ghana at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and played over 30 matches for Ghana’s women’s national team in a career that spanned over a decade.

Sulemana was part of the national team that made its debut at the FIFA World Cup in 1999 in the United States.

She also featured at the 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments in the United States and China, respectively.

Her club career included stints with Post Ladies in Ghana and Pelican Stars in Nigeria’s Women’s Premier League.

Sulemana said that despite her decorated career, she earned very little while playing football, which has led her to her current situation.

In 2018, she was invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to assist with the draw for the Women’s African Cup of Nations, hosted in Ghana.

Two years later, she was also named a member of the technical team of Ghana’s U17 female national team, the Black Maidens.

Sulemana was appointed as the team’s goalkeepers’ trainer and later occupied the same role for the Black Queens.

