Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed.

The defender joins the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal from Real Tamale United.

We’re delighted to confirm the signing of centre-back, Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen on a three-year deal following a successful completion of a mandatory medical test.



Yussif is a WARRIOR 👊🏽#AKSC #Fabucensus#TimetoProsperAgain pic.twitter.com/HphUNffPek — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 25, 2023

He is expected to team up with the rest of Asante Kotoko teammates at Beposo where they have been having their pre-season ahead of the new season.

After his Real Tamale United contract expired, Yussif Mohammed became a free agent and Kotoko succeeded in handing him the opportunity to relaunch his career.

His performances for the Tamale-based side were commendable as he appeared in 57 games while scoring three goals.

Mohammed was instrumental in Real Tamale United’s recent campaign and made a substantial contribution to the club’s effort to keep their Premier League status.

In the forthcoming season and beyond, Asante Kotoko expects that his expertise and calibre will be beneficial to them as they target a massive improvement from last season’s performance which ended in a disappointing fourth-place finish.

Asante Kotoko will host Heart of Lions in their first match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season at the Baba Yara Stadium.