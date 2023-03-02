The Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region has reminded aspiring parliamentary and presidential candidates to ensure a clean and decent campaign to safeguard the unity of the party ahead of 2024 elections.

According to the Deputy Youth Organiser, Michael Nkpa, the task of winning 2024 elections is not making up stories against opponents just to make them look bad as the party cannot simply afford to go into the 2024 general election with a cracked and fragmented front.

The NDC has opened the poll for interested members to pick presidential and parliamentary candidates in early May 2024.

At Nkwanta South, the incumbent MP, Geoffrey Kini, will battle the primary with an estate developer Narayana Osei -Nyarko who is likely to be the choice of Nkwanta South due to his youthful influence.

He said aspiring candidates and incumbent MPs seeking for reelection are expected to convince delegates of their strengths and what they are going to do differently to ensure the NDC of resounding victory in the 2024 general election.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu, the Deputy Youth Organiser asked all to be tolerant, be measured in their pronouncements and display a high level of political maturity to make sure the party emerges from the parliamentary and presidential primaries more united and well-focused on the battle to win power from the collapsed NPP government and anything likely to affect the electoral fortunes of the NDC should be avoided.

Touching on governance, the Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser described president Akufo-Addo and his NPP government as failures as 2024 elections would be based on achievement and track records.



He said the only alternative Ghanaians can be free from this economic situation is by voting out the NPP’s family and friends government and bring NDC back to power.