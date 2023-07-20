Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has bemoaned the religious campaign against Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Allotey Jacobs descended heavily on those playing the Muslim card against Dr Bawumia, thus, claiming the NPP will lose the next elections with him leading them.

The critics argue, with Ghana largely populated by Christians, Dr Bawumia being a Muslim will hinder the party’s victory in the 2024 elections.

But Mr Jacobs has dispelled this impression that the Vice President’s Islamic background is a threat to the NPP’s electoral fortune.

He insisted that Dr Bawumia is “more Christian than those Christians. He is far a better Christian than those who beat their chest saying that they are Christians. Bawumia is a more Christian than the Christians despite he being an Islamic person or a Muslim,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Mr Jacobs touted Dr Bawumia as the right leader for the NPP and cautioned his attackers to stop their attacks.