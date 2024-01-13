The Paramount chief of Bator has urged former President John Mahama to modify some provisions of the constitution if he wins power.

Togbe Kpatamiah Dzekle VII stated that many Ghanaians support constitutional reforms, adding that Mr. Mahama should heed it for the sake of the country’s progress.

The chief was addressing the audience during the NDC flagbearer’s tour of the Volta Region.

“There are a number of areas in the constitution that need to be looked at again to address pertinent issues confronting this country. I will not go into details. Maybe at an open forum, some members would dash on those areas,” he said.

The traditional leader, who also serves as the Vice President of the National House of Chiefs said his traditional area was badly affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage last year.

The chiefs also applauded former President John Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama for their assistance in relieving the people during the Akosombo Dam disaster.