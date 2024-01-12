The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled the queen mother of the Offinso Traditional Area, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko over her gross insubordination to the kingdom.

Her destoolment was pronounced on Thursday, January 11, 2024, during the first Asanteman Traditional Council meeting for the year.

Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko becomes the first traditional leader to be destooled by the occupant of the golden stool in 2024.

She was destooled following her incessant refusal to appear before Otumfuo after several summons over a series of misconduct.

The newly enstooled chief of Offinso, Nana Dwamena Akenteng II appeared before the Asanteman Council to swear an oath of allegiance when the Asantehene admonished him to find a new queen mother to support his reign and rulership.

“I deliver the town into your hands alone. You have no queen mother. Find a new queen mother to help you undertake your mandate when you have settled down. We need a queen mother who will be present here when we need her,” Otumfuo said.

Offinso stool controversy

The nomination of a new occupant of the Offinso stool was marred by a series of protests between kingmakers in the area.

The stool became vacant following the demise of Nana Wiafe Akenten III on October 2, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

The controversy emerged after the queen mother failed for the third time to nominate a qualified royal of the Offinso Royal Family to occupy the stool.

Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko together with other kingmakers had nominated former Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Dr Desmond Kofi Koduah Sarpong, to assume the position.

However, there was a vehement protest from the other faction of kingmakers, with claims that the nominee did not belong to a royal family.

Consequently, the Asante Traditional Council constituted a committee to probe the allegation.

The Asantehene and the Committee found that Dr K.K Sarpong who was presented by the queen mother to occupy the stool was not related to the Ahyirem Royal Family.

It was discovered that the woman he claimed to originate from never had a child and was therefore disqualified, breeding tensions among the queen mother and some youth of Offinso.

Asantehene then directed the royals to select a candidate to be sworn in.

Nana Amoako Poku as the new Offinso Chief

On December 18, 2023, the long-standing chieftaincy dispute was resolved after the royal family, led by Kwakwaboa Abusuapanin, Opanin Yaw Nkrumah Adusah, presented Nana Amoako Opoku to Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace in accordance with Asante tradition.

Nana Amoako Poku, who hails from the Offinso Ahyirem Royal Family, was declared the 2020 Offinso Municipal Best Farmer.

The newly-installed chief, before his elevation, was a curator of Asante history.

In the last few months, the Asantehene has destooled several chiefs for various acts of misconduct.

GRA boss breaks silence on claims of absconding from Ghana

The changing face of Ghana’s tea landscape as ‘Koko’, other substitutes…

KNUST reacts to death of level 400 student