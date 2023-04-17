Barcelona failed to score for a third consecutive game as they were held to a goalless La Liga draw at Getafe.

Raphinha and Alejandro Balde both hit the post in quick succession in the first half and Barca were unable to find a breakthrough.

Sunday’s draw follows a stalemate against Girona on Monday and a 4-0 Copa del Rey loss to Real Madrid.

Despite their goalscoring struggles, Barca hold an 11-point lead over Madrid with nine league games remaining.

The visitors hit the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds on 25 minutes – Raphinha went through one-on-one straight from a Marc-Andre ter Stegen goal-kick but his shot struck the inside of the post, falling to Balde whose mishit effort cannoned back off the same upright.

Raphinha also came closest after the break for the visitors, but his shot from the edge of the area was palmed away by Getafe keeper David Soria with 15 minutes remaining.

Barca manager Xavi also saw Sergi Roberto forced off with a hamstring injury midway through the first half.