The Tamale District Court has decided to grant bail to 21 individuals who were apprehended in connection with the recent communal clash in Lukula, a community located in the Daboya district of the Savannah Region.

Following a clash believed to have originated from land disputes in Lukula, the police arrested a total of 118 individuals on Friday, June 2.

After a screening process conducted at the Northern Regional Police Command, 87 of the suspects were subsequently released.

However, the remaining 21 suspects were kept in police custody and presented before the court on Monday, June 5, 2023.

They faced charges including conspiracy to commit a crime, rioting with weapons, causing unlawful damage, and conspiracy to commit a crime related to causing unlawful damage.

During the court proceedings, the defense lawyer requested bail for the suspects until the trial.

Responding to the request, the presiding judge, His Worship Amadu Issifu, granted bail in the amount of GH¢6,000 each.

The bail conditions require one surety for each suspect, with the surety needing to be justified.

The case has been adjourned to June 23, 2023, for further proceedings.

