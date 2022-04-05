The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has cautioned parliamentary staff against leaking sensitive documents to the press.

Such misconduct, he bemoans, reduces the institution’s reputation and what it represents in the eyes of Ghanaians.

He made these remarks while speaking at a staff durbar on 2 April 2022 at the Chamber of Parliament.

Mr Bagbin stated that the Parliamentary Service Board has made some decisions to ensure an efficient, non-partisan, innovative and professional Parliamentary Service, through holistic staff welfare and empowerment packages.

In view of this, the Speaker urged the staff to work together as a committed team to ensure that Ghana’s legislature attains its vision of developing into a model Parliament worthy of emulation by other legislative institutions.