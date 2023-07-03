Chelsea and Ghana defender, Baba Abdul Rahman, have mutually agreed to part ways after a six-year stint with the Premier League club.

Rahman initially joined Chelsea in 2015 from Augsburg for a fee of nearly £22 million.

Despite showing promise early on, the talented defender had limited opportunities to showcase his skills at Stamford Bridge, featuring in just one season for the Blues.

As a result, Rahman embarked on a series of loan spells to gain more playing time and experience.

While Rahman’s current contract was set to expire in the summer of 2024, Chelsea made the decision to part ways with the 22-year-old this summer.

Celebrated football reporter, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted that following his departure, PAOK has stepped in to secure Rahman’s services as a free agent, offering him a two-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2025.

It’s now over for Abdul Rahman Baba at Chelsea. Contract set to be terminated on mutual agreement and he’s joining Greek side PAOK. 🚨🔵 #CFC



🇬🇷 PAOK will sign Baba as free agent on two year deal until 2025 — also William Troost Ekong joins PAOK from Watford, three year deal. pic.twitter.com/tEEtEp7RXy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

Last season, Rahman spent his loan spell at Championship club Reading FC.

Unfortunately, the club faced relegation to League One at the end of the season.

Throughout his career, Rahman has spent the majority of his time on loan, having played for clubs such as Schalke, Reims, Mallorca, and PAOK.