New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives visited some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who are receiving treatment at St. Francis Hospital at Assin Fosu following a car accident over the weekend.

The delegation was led by the National Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah.

“We share a common weakness. These are NDC accident victims. We spent time with them at St. Francis Hospital in Assin Fosu today and provided support. Great commendations to Mr. Jay Hyde, NPP Deputy Youth Organizer & Mr. Alfred Thompson, NPP National Comms team, NPP, God bless you, guys…” he tweeted.

A ghastly accident on Saturday resulted in the loss of life of a member of the NDC during a campaign tour in the Assin North constituency.

According to multiple reports, the vehicle involved belonged to the Ashanti regional youth organizer of the NDC and was part of a convoy accompanying former President John Dramani Mahama, who was touring the constituency to garner support for his party’s candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.

Meanwhile, the bye-election was slated for June 27, 2023, for Assin North after a Supreme Court panel recently ruled that Gyakye Quayson’s election as a Member of Parliament for the area was unconstitutional, null, and void.