The National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to sanction Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Gloria Huze, for picking nomination forms for Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

Her conduct, according to Dr Hanna Bisiw is against the rules and regulations of the women’s wing.

NDC Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser

She maintained in a statement that, Gloria Huze took a unilateral decision to support Dr Duffuor against the will of the regional women’s wing.

Based on this backdrop, Dr Bisiw said “the disciplinary Committee of the women’s wing has been duly notified. The necessary steps shall be taken for the greater good of the wing and interest of the party.”

Below is the full statement:

NATIONAL WOMEN’S WING ISSUE A STATEMENT ON ASHANTI REGIONAL WOMEN’S ORGANISER PICKING FORMS FOR DUFFOUR

DISCLAIMER

My attention has been drawn to a deplorable and unacceptable action by the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Gloria Huze, in the upcoming Flag bearer race.

She is on record to have led a delegation to pick up the nomination form for a Presidential Candidate Aspirant in the name of the Ashanti Regional Women’s Wing.

I vehemently and categorically disassociate the wing from her conduct and wish to state emphatically that her conduct is not in anyway a representation of any parts of the wing either in the Ashanti region or across the other 15 regions in the country.

The women’s wing will sanction any such persons who seek to use the mandate of the wing to run individual businesses.

The disciplinary Committee of the women’s wing have been duly notified. The necessary steps shall be taken for the greater good of the wing and interest of the party.

Signed:

Dr. Hanna Bisiw Louisa,

National Women’s Organiser.