Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, has expressed frustration over the bad state of roads in the constituency.

According to him, not a single kilometre of road has been constructed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the past seven years.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Norgbey said all efforts to get the Ministry of Roads to fix the deteriorating roads in his constituency have hit a snag.

“We have 166 kilometres of road, and the erstwhile Mahama administration started work on 22 kilometres but couldn’t finish before we lost the election. It was from Ashaiman traffic light to Katamanso and Presby junction,” he stated.

The legislator claimed the NPP diverted the road project to Tema when they assumed office, adding that a government representative whose name he refused to mention told constituents to wait for an NDC government since that is where their votes go.

Mr. Norgbey indicated that, a personal initiative to construct a road in 2021 was cut short by the Assembly.

“In 2021, I brought in machines to construct the new town junction roads, but the Assembly sent thugs to come and attack me. It took the intervention of the police to ensure there was calm and order so the constituents know I have tried and done certain things within my limit, but it beholds on the government to make the road more motorable for a long time,” he said.

The MP admitted roads will be an electoral issue in 2024 but his constituents are discerning to know he has tried his best.

In view of this, he said they will punish the NPP government because they are to be blamed for the deplorable roads.

His comments come a few weeks after scores of residents defied early morning showers to show their displeasure over the deplorable roads in the municipality.

The residents said they are fed up with government’s empty promises of fixing the road.

