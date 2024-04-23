Some drivers and motorcyclists commuting along the Hohoe to Fodome road have voiced their frustrations regarding the deplorable condition of the road, barely a year and a half after its initial tarring.

According to reports gathered by Adom News correspondent Odehyeba Owusu Job, the road, which was constructed in 2020 by the government as one of the feeder roads in the Municipality, has deteriorated significantly.

This deterioration not only slows down travel but also increases vehicle maintenance costs and shortens the period between maintenance cycles.

During a visit to the affected portions of the 12-kilometer road, volunteers were observed filling widened and deepened potholes in an attempt to alleviate the difficulties faced by drivers and motorcyclists.

Drivers from Ho heading to Hohoe lamented the adverse impact of the road’s condition on their businesses, citing instances where goods fell off vehicles due to the poor road surface.

Similarly, motorcyclists described the road as “too bad,” noting that the numerous potholes posed a significant risk of accidents, as some drivers swerved into lanes of oncoming traffic to avoid them.

Many reported experiencing physical discomfort after navigating the road for extended periods, with accidents being a common occurrence.

Passengers also expressed dissatisfaction with the road’s condition, highlighting the fatigue and discomfort caused by the accompanying dust during their journeys.

They appealed to the government to intervene and address the road’s challenges promptly.

Residents in the area echoed these sentiments, expressing disappointment in the quality of work done by the contractor.

They called for urgent action to rectify the situation and ensure that the road is safe and passable for all users.