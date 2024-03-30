Preparations are gradually advancing as the Asante Kingdom gears up to celebrate the silver jubilee of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following his ascension to the Golden Stool in 1999.

The grand durbar of the anniversary slated for May 12, 2024 would see both local and foreign dignitaries gracing the occasion.

Residents and royals in Kumasi joined the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to tidy up the city by sweeping the streets, desilting gutters, and clearing weeds.

The clean-up exercise is part of activities lined-up to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of the Asantehene since his ascension to the Golden Stool.

From market centres to homes, the group, including government officials and local youth organizations, cleared filth that littered the city.

Traditional leaders in Greater Kumasi Metropolis led the communal exercise in their respective suburbs.

The Asantehene moved through the principal and ceremonial streets of Kumasi, from Tafo to Bantama through to the Kejetia market, Asafo and finally to Alabar market to inspect the exercise while he exchanged pleasantries with the people.

Nana Agyemang Nsuoase Poku is the head of the Sanitation Committee of the anniversary.

“There will be a major clean-up exercise on May 11, 2024. All the lapses experienced now, we will rectify them before the grand durbar. We are some people not adhering to the order,” he said.

Ahead of the grand durbar, series of activities including a religious feast for fetish priests and ethnic groups, a non-denominational thanksgiving service and the 75th celebration of the King are expected to be held.

The government says it is fast-tracking processes to complete projects including tourist attractions.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah disclosed the government is working to leverage opportunities from the anniversary to boost the local economy, while beefing up security for a successful event.

“We’re trying our best to complete the airport by April, so we would have the international dignitaries fly over to Kumasi rather than arriving in Accra and transiting to Kumasi. We will also beef up security for tourists,” he said.

Some government officials and royals touted the leadership of the king over the last two decades.

“His leadership spans across all developmental agenda both from within and without. He has instituted the Otumfuo foundation which spread across the country. Beyond that Otumfuo has taken so many decisions by way of judgment to forestall chieftaincy disputes that existed,” EPA boss, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, said.

The cleanup exercise is expected to be replicated every month of the year to instill cleanliness in residents.