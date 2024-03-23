Asantehene and chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has bemoaned what he says is “unfavourable” staff to student ratio at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He says the current staff strength of 1,190 faculty to 85,000 students is woefully inadequate and taking a toll on effective teaching and learning.

Speaking at the 57th special congregation of the university, Otumfuo asked the government for give clearance to recruit more staff.

“Unfavourable staff to student ratio has been a challenge to the university aspiration of running to its full extent. With the implement of the strategic objective of the university, leading among others to the establishment of the Obuasi campus, the operations of distance learning programmes across the country and the mentoring of over 70 nursing and midwifery institutions, the current staff strength of 1,190 faculty with correspondent student population of over 85,000 is woefully inadequate to effectively support academic activities of the university.

“I’m informed that government has approved some quotas for some universities. It is my ardent wish that, KNUST will be placed in a special category and prioritized considering the pivotal role the university plays in the developmental agenda of the nation,” he said.

Following up on the recommendations of Mr. Joe Anokye, the CEO of National Communication Authority at the R. P. Baffuor Memorial Lecture 2023, to establish a data center, Otumfuo reminded the vice-chancellor to see to its realization.

Otumfuo also charged the citizenry and the Electoral Commission to safeguard the country’s democratic ideals.

“The Electoral Commission must also ensure fairness and must be seen to be an impartial arbiter in the electoral process. Our collective aspiration must be to foster an environment of mutual respect and constructive dialogue,” he said.

The vice-chancellor, Prof. (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson touted the success of the Support One Needy student with One Laptop (SONSOL) project and appealed to benevolent organisations and individuals to continuously support the project.