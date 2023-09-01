Asante Kotoko have confirmed THE HOPE BRAND [THB] as their new club kit partner ahead of the 2023 /24 Ghana Premier League season on a one-year deal.

The Ghanaian-owned and German-based apparel company will supply the club with playing kits, training kits, travel wear and replica kits for the club and its support base with an option of a one-year extension.

The kits which are crafted from tradition, forged in passion and inspired by innovations with our supporters as an integral component of our community, will be sold at an affordable price in retail shops to be communicated later.

Speaking on the partnership, Administrative Manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi said, “We are excited about this partnership and most importantly, we are happy to have put this together within a very short period of time. THB throughout the process has proven to be a very serious brand who are aiming for the very top. This is a new beginning and we hope our passionate supporters who are our customers will love the kits and will be seen wearing them on match days and even at their workplaces if possible.”

Edwin Ampaabeng who is the CEO of THB told scasantekotoko.Com of his brand’s commitment to making this partnership a success.

“We believe this partnership is the beginning of great things to come and we are committed to designing and developing quality products that define and represent the club.”

Asante Kotoko meanwhile are currently at Beposo preparing for the upcoming season. The Porcupine Warriors will open their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions.

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season get underway in mid-September.