Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned Aaron Ramsdale not to rush any decision over his future after falling out of favour this season.

England manager Gareth Southgate told Ramsdale he could not promise a Euro 2024 place if he remained on the bench.

Ramsdale, 25, has made only seven starts this season, with new signing David Raya taking over as first-choice goalkeeper.

Arteta said that Ramsdale has a “really important role” in his team.

When asked if he would understand if Ramsdale wanted to move clubs in January, Arteta said making early decisions is “not something good at all”.

“We just want the best for our players and we try to do that, and we know the influence that we can have – sometimes positively, sometimes not so positively, towards them,” Arteta said.

“This is a team sport that needs 24 players that have to fulfil a role. And the role that you have in August, it might be very different to the one you have in March.

“So making early decisions, in my experience, is not something good at all and as well because the team has certain needs that has to be accomplished.

“You need everyone and Aaron has a really important role in the team.”

Ramsdale has been called up by Southgate for England’s final two qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia this month and will be aiming to add to his four senior caps.

Southgate said that he had spoken to Ramsdale about his international future during the last camp.

“He’s still battling to be the number one at Arsenal, and his profile and the way he can use the ball with his feet, we like,” Southgate said.

“But there is a reality as a keeper. If we get to March and he’s six months without playing regularly, then I’m never going to promise things that I couldn’t guarantee delivering.”

Fourth-placed Arsenal host Burnley at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.