Founder of Apostolic Empowerment Ministries, Apostle Selasie Wisdom Addae celebrated his 42nd birthday with a meaningful act of charity.

On his special occasion, Apostle Selasie visited the New Century Career Training Institute and donated various items to the school.

This benevolent gesture was also in line with the observance of the International Day of Charity, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community.

The items donated to the school include 56 Bibles, 2 large dustbins, toiletries, assorted drinks, bottled water, among others.

During his visit, Apostle Selasie Wisdom Addae also provided monetary support to a student in dire need of a sewing machine for her practical.

The charitable act was followed by a live worship session involving members of his church, who gathered to express gratitude to God for their founder’s life and for the opportunity to contribute positively to the community.

Apostle Selasie Wisdom Addae was joined by his spouse, Herty Addae, as well as musician Rose Adjei, media personality Tima Kumkum, and several church leaders and members.

More photos below: