A taskforce embarking on exercises to crack down on smuggled vegetable oil on the Ghanaian market has cautioned the government to abort any plans to hijack the operation.

The taskforce comprise of the Tree Crop Development Authority, the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and National Security.

They have in the past weeks confiscated several smuggled vegetable oil in their quest to sanitise the market.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, the Coordinator, Dr Paul Amaning stated there will be no need for the government to take over.

This according to him is because they already have the relevant stakeholders and have so far have an efficient and smooth process.

“It has been a transparent process so far without any political interference because if we don’t take care, it will be like the fight against galamsey,” he said.

Dr Amaning threatened the government would incur the wrath of the members should there ne any attempt to get rid of them.

“It will be unnecessary for government to infiltrate, make changes or take over the operations. They will be surprised by the mammoth demonstration that will take place if they try to do anything funny.

“”We are the people who produce the oil and we can’t sit aloof for cabinet decisions to be imposed on us,” he warned.

ALSO READ: