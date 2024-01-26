Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has called for the exclusion of Andre Ayew from the Black Stars, stating that his time with the team has come to an end.

Ayew, who captained the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), saw the team exit at the group phase.

In an interview on Angel FM, Mr. Mensah-Bonsu refrained from solely blaming coach, Chris Hughton, stressing the importance of addressing overall team deficiencies.

He expressed his preference for stability among coaches and shared his belief that Andre Ayew no longer fits into the team.

The Majority leader acknowledged Ayew’s past contributions but emphasized the necessity of a candid evaluation of the player’s current status.

“Between the Ayew brothers, I had more hope in Jordan than Andre because he’s played his part. If we are to be truthful to ourselves, he no longer fits into the team,” Mensah-Bonsu said.

“You force the player on the coach, and you don’t want to blame the player; rather, you blame the coach. To me, Andre Ayew has been a fantastic player just like his father was, but at the moment, he is a spent force,” he added.

Despite Ayew’s remarkable achievement of equaling Rigobert Song’s record for the most AFCON appearances (36), Mensah-Bonsu advocates for a strategic transition, recognizing the necessity for a new era in Ghana’s football.

As discussions around Ayew’s future continue to gain momentum, Ghanaian football fans eagerly await further developments and decisions regarding the iconic captain’s role in the Black Stars.