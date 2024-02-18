The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has been re-elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP)s Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency in the December elections.

Ampratwum-Sarpong clinched victory with 555 votes in Saturday’s primary, defeating his closest contender, Dennis Kwakwa, who garnered 167 votes.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) initially suspended the primary due to internal dissent, but following the dismissal of an injunction filed by some dissatisfied NPP members, the primary took place.

The Court of Appeal, led by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, rejected the injunction, emphasising the potential for reconciliation among members of the same political group.

Unhappy members had sought legal redress since February 2022, primarily over issues relating to polling station executive elections. With the legal obstacle removed, the NPP affirmed the continuation of the process.

Ampratwum-Sarpong faced off against Dennis Kwakwa, a former Communications Officer of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, in the contest.

The NPP urged delegates to maintain decorum throughout the process, as emphasised by Paul Yandoh, the NPP’s Communications Director in the Ashanti Region.