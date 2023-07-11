The testimony of Senior Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo has been cut short to July 11 after the High Court in Accra was notified of Donya Kafui’s involvement in an accident on his way to the court.

ACP Agordzo, the 10th Accused had mounted the witness box to open his defence to the charge of abetment but had to wait for July 11 to have his Witness Statement read and adopted in court.

In court on Monday, July 10, as ACP Agordzo was about identifying his Witness Statement when his counsel, Kormivi Dzotsi, drew the court’s attention to the fact that the second accused, (Donya Kafui) though in court, was involved in a motor accident on his way to court.

Counsel said that Donya Kafui had his leg swollen and was in pain which required some medical attention.

A three-member panel of the Financial and Economic Court of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, after confirming the state of the accused, ordered for him to be sent to the Judicial Service Clinic.

The panel, which also includes Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Stephen Oppong, all being Justices of the Court of Appeal, consequently adjourned the case to July 11.

Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, who was said to have masterminded the alleged coup, has since passed on to glory and his evidence has been expunged from the court’s records.

The rest of Donya Kafui alias Ezor (A2), Bright Allan Debrah Fosu,(A3), Johannes Zikpi (A4), Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) – Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6), CPL Seidu Abubakar, (A7), LAC Ali Solomon, (A8), CPL Sylvester Akanpewon, (A9) are facing two charges of conspiracy and high treason.

Col. Samuel Kodjo Gamelie (A5) and ACP Benjamin Agordzo have each denied a charge of abetment and have all pleaded not guilty.

Though all of them have been granted bail WOII Esther Saan Dekuwine had her bail conditions revoked and has since been placed in prison custody after the court raised concerns about her conduct.

The prosecution called 13 witnesses to close its case and the accused persons have been asked to open their defence.

The accused persons are currently testifying out of turn as the court prepares to secure certified interpreters for some of the accused who would not speak English.

