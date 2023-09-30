All is set for the 2023 edition of the Adom FM Family Kolor Paaty at the Legon Botanical Garden in Accra.

This family-friendly extravaganza offers an array of benefits and activities for attendees of all ages.

This year’s edition will as usual feature popular music stars who will entertain listeners of Ghana’s Number 1 radio station.

Fans are expected to dress in various colours of their favorite radio and TV presenters.

Families looking to spend quality time together, Kolor Paaty has a lot in store.

Check out some photos below:

Adom FM Family Kolor Paaty

