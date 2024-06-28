Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has begun pre-season training with Fenerbahce under their new coach, Jose Mourinho.

Djiku’s impressive first season with Fenerbahce has caught the club’s attention.

The 29-year-old centre-back played a crucial role in 36 matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Mourinho, renowned for his tactical expertise, is expected to work closely with Djiku to further develop his skills.

This appointment marks Mourinho’s debut in Turkish football, adding to his coaching experience in Portugal, England, Italy, and Spain.

Fenerbahce decided to part ways with their former manager, Ismail Kartal, after narrowly losing the Turkish title to rivals Galatasaray by just three points.

Mourinho’s arrival makes Fenerbahce the tenth club he has managed in his distinguished career.

His extensive Premier League experience, having managed Chelsea (twice), Tottenham, and Manchester United, is set to bring a new perspective to the Turkish club.

As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Djiku and how he adapts to Mourinho’s coaching style.