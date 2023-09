The actor, Sir Michael Gambon has died in hospital aged 82, his family say.

He was best known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films.

Sir Michael also appeared in Fantastic Mr Fox, played French detective Maigret and starred in The Singing Detective.

His widow and son said their “beloved husband and father” died peacefully with his family by his side after suffering from pneumonia.

