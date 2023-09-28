A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang has said the resignation of former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen will bring unity.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Chairman Boateng admitted the move was regrettable, however, nobody should think it will end the NPP.

“God has times and seasons for everything. When things happen, we may be devastated

but it may be good. Alan may think he is coming to pour sand in NPP’s gari but his departure will bring unity,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen who is a prominent figure of the NPP on Monday announced his decision to break away from the party and run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

Despite assertions that Mr Kyerematen’s withdrawal should be a cause for concern, some NPP members have indicated the move will not in any way affect their prospects in the election.

In support, the former Chairman said the party must remain united now more than ever to be able to break the eight.

He appealed for calm among the rank and file of the party noting that, Mr Kyerematen was not fair to the party.

“NPP has been gracious to Alan and he is the biggest beneficiary. Maybe he was born with a silver spoon so he expected that things will happen on a silver platter for him.”He was the first Ambassador to the USA under former President Kufuor’s administration. Subsequently, he was a Trade Minister bother under Kufuor and Akufo-Addo. Has he suffered more than Prof Adu Boahen and the other founding members?” he quizzed.

On Mr Kyerematen’s claims that his supporters have always been treated as outcasts, Mr Boateng said there is no iota of truth.

“All your supporters were duly rewarded. Amewu who is one of your staunch supporters has been given several appointments. Nhyaieso MP who was also your supporter was initially at MASLOC not forgetting John Kumah who was also appointed to NEIP and Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare,” he detailed.

ALSO READ: