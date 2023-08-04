The campaign team of Alan Kyerematen, one of the presidential aspirants on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has raised concerns over some anomalies it says it has discovered in the delegates register for the upcoming Special Delegates Conference.

In a letter dated August 2, 2023 and addressed to the Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, the team said the issues must be addressed before the super delegates’ conference scheduled for August 26.

Alan’s campaign team mentioned the names of four deceased persons, two of which have been replaced and two continues to remain on the register in the Upper East, Central and Volta Regions.

“Given that the General Secretary specifically stated that the Register used for the last National Elections is not to be touched, the appointment in replacement of the late Naabil, is an anomaly requiring explanation,” the team stated.

They also mentioned the inclusion of the name of the Chief of Staff on the register as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC). “The Chief of Staff (CoS) has been listed to vote under the category of NEC. However, per the Constitution, the Office of CoS is not part of the NEC. Therefore, the Hon. Chief of Staff is not entitled to vote,” they stated

