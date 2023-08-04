Talented Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’, has made a plea to the government to create a sole ministry for the movie industry in Ghana.

According to him, if any President of the Republic is truly passionate about the creative arts industry, the charge to revive the Ghanaian film industry would be prioritised by creating a sector ministry solely for creative arts.

The movie industry creates jobs and gives opportunities for many young Ghanaians to make money and provide support for their families.

Kwadwo Nkansah was addressing the media at the launch of the movie ‘Mr. President’ at SG Mall in Kumasi.

He noted there is no way a ministry enthused by tourism and culture will not spend time on the creative arts sector.

“Most of our movie stars today have travelled to Nigeria to be part of the Nollywood Youtube shoot in order to survive. Yet many of these Nigerian producers see Ghana as the home of African film making,” he observed.

The talented movie actor said “the dream of young actors lies in the sole hands of private individuals who do not understand the tenets of filmmaking”.

Lil Win also shared the view that the movie industry is collapsing due to the loss of content and value in the movies.

“We the filmmakers have really copied blindly and paid less attention to showcasing our real Ghanaian culture and moral which has really dented greatly on our movie industry,” he said.

He added the industry is declining due to the lack of support from both public and private sectors.