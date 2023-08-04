

Parliament is set to conduct an independent probe into the National Cathedral Project.

The approval followed the passage of a motion sponsored by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and some NDC MPs alleging significant impropriety surrounding the 400 million dollars project.

Mr Ablakwa in moving the motion on Thursday, August 3, said $58 million has so far been spent on the project. However, he insisted that the work that has been done on it does not correspond with the monies spent.

He, thus, urged the House to investigate the allegations of misappropriation in its expenditure and which need answers.

“This motion is a very important one and I pray that this House will approve this under Order 191. The Order provides that the House at any time by motion appoint a special or adhoc committee to investigate any matter of national importance. The National Cathedral of Ghana is potentially the most expensive project of Ghana.

“Already, Mr Speaker as we speak this project has ballooned from an initial $100m to $400m and is still rising.

“So far, Mr Speaker about $58m has been spent on the project and what we see has become a subject of considerable controversy. We only see a hole and we are not too sure if it is really $58 million that has gone into the project,” he said.

The North Tongu MP has already provided some information on what he believed are dubious regarding the construction of the project.

In his last epistle, he brought evidence of some portions of the incorporation documents for the fundraising of the project.

In a Facebook post on May 4, Mr Ablakwa posted series of documents to back up his claims that the project is fraught with criminal activity.