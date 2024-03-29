President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has turned 80 today, March 29.

To mark the day, several Ghanaians have flooded various social media platforms with well wishes and accolades.

Users offered prayers to bless President Akufo-Addo with good health and strength in order to be able to execute his mandate successfully.

CONGRATULATIONS @NAkufoAddo on your 80th Birthday! May Yahweh bless you with longevity and robust health, and may you always be hale and hearty. Wishing you more grace and wisdom as you continue to serve the nation you love. Have a wonderful day, Mr. President! #NanaAt80 pic.twitter.com/zgk5ciLjjO — 𝒮𝒶𝓂𝓊𝑒𝓁 𝐵𝓇𝓎𝒶𝓃 𝐵𝓊𝒶𝒷𝑒𝓃𝑔 𝒮𝓇. (@Sambryanbuabeng) March 29, 2024

They have also dedicated a hashtag #NanaAt80 to honour today’s celebration.

Happy birthday Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo . Continue soldering us on. We love ❤️ 😍 you .

A second term president who doesn't bare the name "John", something their favourite can't boast of . Keep on shaming your haters and critics.



Posterity will be kind to you …..#NanaAt80 pic.twitter.com/oGwNeBHSff — Joe.boi (@odasani77) March 29, 2024

Happy 80th birthday, HE. @NAkufoAddo Wishing you continued health, happiness, and success in leading Ghana forward. #NanaAt80 🎉🎂🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/oYFERUqyvU — Annie Walters (@Annie06walters) March 29, 2024