President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has turned 80 today, March 29.
To mark the day, several Ghanaians have flooded various social media platforms with well wishes and accolades.
Happy Birthday @NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/AJVsW1Qxci— Ministry of Information (@moigovgh) March 29, 2024
Users offered prayers to bless President Akufo-Addo with good health and strength in order to be able to execute his mandate successfully.
CONGRATULATIONS @NAkufoAddo on your 80th Birthday! May Yahweh bless you with longevity and robust health, and may you always be hale and hearty. Wishing you more grace and wisdom as you continue to serve the nation you love. Have a wonderful day, Mr. President! #NanaAt80 pic.twitter.com/zgk5ciLjjO— 𝒮𝒶𝓂𝓊𝑒𝓁 𝐵𝓇𝓎𝒶𝓃 𝐵𝓊𝒶𝒷𝑒𝓃𝑔 𝒮𝓇. (@Sambryanbuabeng) March 29, 2024
They have also dedicated a hashtag #NanaAt80 to honour today’s celebration.
President Akufo-Addo turns 80 today. #NanaAt80 #HappyBirthdayNana pic.twitter.com/53FxQUsYMi— yaw abban. (@YAbbanx) March 29, 2024
Happy birthday Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo . Continue soldering us on. We love ❤️ 😍 you .— Joe.boi (@odasani77) March 29, 2024
A second term president who doesn't bare the name "John", something their favourite can't boast of . Keep on shaming your haters and critics.
Posterity will be kind to you …..#NanaAt80 pic.twitter.com/oGwNeBHSff
80 & still going strong. #HappyBirthdayNana #NanaAt80 pic.twitter.com/jhwH58cr6x— yaw abban. (@YAbbanx) March 29, 2024
Happy 80th birthday, HE. @NAkufoAddo Wishing you continued health, happiness, and success in leading Ghana forward. #NanaAt80 🎉🎂🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/oYFERUqyvU— Annie Walters (@Annie06walters) March 29, 2024
History will be extremely kind to him. Happy Birthday Addo Dee❤️🤍💙#NanaAt80#HappyBirthdayNana pic.twitter.com/qZwfsqDcl3— Wils😎 (@Addowilson) March 29, 2024
He leads by example, embodying the values of honesty, integrity, and selflessness in all his endeavors.— Castin Billz (@CastinBillz) March 29, 2024
Feature Article By Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, (MP)#NanaAt80 | Good Friday | Happy Easter pic.twitter.com/ltkI7WEk8t
80 Good Years Well Lived 🥰🙏🏾— ᴀʙᴅᴜʟ ʀᴀʜɪᴍ ʟᴇᴇ (@AbdulRahimLee3) March 29, 2024
Thank you @TelecelGhana#NanaAt80 #HappyBirthDayNana pic.twitter.com/G7kDjY4v64
Nana is still going strong at 80! #HappyBirthdayNana #NanaAt80 pic.twitter.com/FbZxfuzb6V— Bra louis (@bra_louis) March 29, 2024