President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has turned 80 today, March 29.

To mark the day, several Ghanaians have flooded various social media platforms with well wishes and accolades.

Users offered prayers to bless President Akufo-Addo with good health and strength in order to be able to execute his mandate successfully.

They have also dedicated a hashtag #NanaAt80 to honour today’s celebration.




