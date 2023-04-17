President Akufo-Addo has signed into law the three new tax bills recently passed by Parliament.

Information Minister. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made this revelation on JoyNews’ The Probe.

According to him, the document has since been given to the Clerk of Parliament for the rest of the administrated processes to kick in.

The three new taxes are the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

The Majority in Parliament said the measure formed part of moves to raise GH¢4 billion annually in revenue.

Government also says the bills are essential to its quest to secure the US$3 million bailout it is seeking from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).