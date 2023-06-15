Government is rolling out significant incentives to drive interest in commercial agriculture with the ultimate aim of revamping the ailing economy.

Under the Novel Agricultural Focus Economic Enclave, the government is making available suitable lands fitted with power supply, irrigation, warehousing, and other inputs to enable stress-free farming across the country.

To address bureaucracy, the government has tasked the Millennium Development Authority to implement the agenda.

The President also provided the fine details on the Novel Agricultural Focus Economic Enclave.

According to him, under the Novel EEP, “government is facilitating the availability of suitable and well-prepared land fitted with farm roads, power supply, irrigated water, some farming equipment and much-needed infrastructure for trainee farmers’ accommodation, grain processing import and equipment storage and warehousing.”

The eight-point agenda highlighted by President Akufo-Addo are: