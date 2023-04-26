President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Supreme Court Judge Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice.

Her appointment is, however, subject to parliamentary approval in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by President Akufo-Addo.

The President noted he was satisfied that Justice Torkornoo who has been at the Supreme Court for the past four years and a member of the judicial service for the last 19 years is duly qualified and eminently fit to discharge her duties.

When approved by Parliament, Justice Torkornoo will replace Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who retires as Chief Justice on May 24, 2023, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 for justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

When she gets the nod from Parliament, the 60-year-old Justice Torkornoo will become the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana, following the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

Justice Torkornoo will be President Akufo-Addo’s third appointment to the office of Chief Justice since he assumed office in January 2017.

