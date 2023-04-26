Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is also known as Tyacoon, has made his first court appearance following the suspected killing of 26-year-old Madwoa at Adum, Kumasi.

The family of the deceased was present in court and was captured on a sad video recorded by Accra based UTV.

The sight of the suspect was too much for the family to bear, and they broke down in tears, dressed in black, and consoling each other amidst their grief.

The emotional footage has since received a lot of responses online, with netizens expressing their sympathies for the family and outrage at the incident.

The heart-wrenching scene has left many feeling sorrowful and empathetic towards the family’s pain.