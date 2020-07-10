Nana Yirenkyi I, who is the Mampong Akuapem Apesumakahene, says plans are in place to stop Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, from using the word ‘Akuapem’ in her name.

He explained that checks by the traditional authorities indicate that the video vixen and influencer doesn’t come from Akuapem, hence he cannot fathom why she would decide to use it in bad light.

This isn’t the first time she has been warned to desist from using AKuapem Poloo as her brand name due to her nudity posts on social media. Not long ago, the leaders warned her to desist from using that name.

MORE:

Recently, she posted a video of her naked self with her son looking down on her as a birthday gesture where majority of Ghanaians lambasted her for.

She quickly followed with an apology but the leaders in the Akuapem lands say very soon they will take her on even if it is legal.



Warning: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Warning: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Notice: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found inon line: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" inon line: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object inon line: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() inon line