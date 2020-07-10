Self-acclaimed actor and atheist, Nana Tonado, has once again gone out of the line to attack Christianity. This time he added the Islamic religion.

Unconventionally, he shared a photo of the Holy Books of both religions in a water closet and said that is where they belong. This is where they really belong because this slave manual is outdated, he wrote.

This is not the first time the Ghanaian socialite and actor has made it known that he is not a religious person.

Nana Tonardo, who shot to fame with Delay’s old TV series, Afia Schwarzenegger has once stated that he doesn’t believe in Jesus Christ and that heaven and hell are fake.

In reaction, an Instagram user, @Ohene_asah, said: He who doesn’t believe in God is a fool I pray by the end of this year you taste his power.”

Check it out:



