Afrobeat sensation, Kuami Eugene, has announced that his second studio album titled ‘Son of Africa’ will be released on October 9, 2020.

After a successful release of his debut album ‘Rockstar’ back in 2018, the multiple award winner is set to thrill music-loving fans with grooving tunes.

He wrote in a Twitter post: “I’m super excited to share with you the date, I will be dropping the ‘Son of Africa’ album.

“Thank You for patiently waiting and always being here for me. I’m forever grateful for the love.”

MORE:

Some top international features are expected to be on his upcoming album

I’m Super Excited To Share With You The Date I’ll Be Dropping The #SonOfAfrica🤴🏾 Album.

Thank you for patiently waiting and always being here for Me. I’m forever grateful for the Love! #RockStar💫 pic.twitter.com/P3JmEa02vD — #ROCKSTAR (@KuamiEugene) July 9, 2020

His previous album had mega-hit songs on them which includes ‘Angela’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Wish Me Well’ and ‘Walaahi’ among others.



Warning: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Warning: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Notice: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found inon line: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" inon line: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object inon line: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() inon line