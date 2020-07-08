The mortal remains of the late artiste manager, Darlyn Kotei, aka DJ Amess, were laid to rest last Saturday at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra.

The deceased, who died on June 4 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness, was the manager of the late hiplife artiste, Castro.

He left behind three children.

The burial ceremony was attended by his colleagues – radio and television presenters, musicians and music producers.

Some of the musicians and friends sang hymns and paid tribute to their departed friend and colleague.

In their various tributes the musicians and friends recounted some of the memorable moments they shared with the late artiste manager.

Among the personalities were Isaac Abeiku Aidoo, CEO of Goodies Music Productions, Kojo Preko Dankwa of Accra FM, Eddie Ray, Christian Agyei Frimpong of Onua FM, Dr Cann of Happy FM, Mr Handsome, Afia Papabi, Bnosska, James Clarke of Chorkor Trotro fame and Albert Bonda.

DJ Amess, until his death, was a regular pundit on Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa102.5FM, Onua FM, Top Radio and Adom Entertainment Hall among others.

Checkout photos from his funeral grounds below:

Castro’s manager DJ Amess was buried in a microphone-carved coffin

The brief funeral rite brought together some notable people in the entertainment space, whose lives the artiste manager affected positively.

