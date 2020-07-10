Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid.

City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the tournament was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea could face Barcelona or Napoli in the last eight but trail Bayern Munich 3-0 in their last-16 tie.

READ ALSO

The two English sides will meet in the semi-final if they win.

Draw in full:

All quarter-finals to take place from 12-15 August. Remaining last-16 fixtures on 7-8 August.

1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus

2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain

Semi-final draw – ties to take place 18-19 August

Winner of quarter-final one v winner of quarter-final three

Winner of quarter-final two v winner of quarter-final four



Warning: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Warning: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Notice: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found inon line: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" inon line: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object inon line: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() inon line