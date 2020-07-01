Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has called for the prosecution of actress and social media influencer, Akuapem Poloo for stripping in front of her son.

According to the lawyer, Poloo’s action doesn’t is criminal hence the Ghana Police must arrest her to serve as a deterrent to other celebrities or people who have deliberately posted their nude on social media.

Speaking to on Adom TV’s Badwam Ahosepe, lawyer Ampaw said apart from showing the world her nakedness, her action will go a long way to affect the mentality of her son, who is a minor.

READ ALSO

He explained:

She can be taken on legally; the constitution tells it clearly that anyone who will engage in nudity shall face the law. Apart from offending the laws you are spoiling the mind of the boy.

The first charge is going nude and putting it in the public domain. She has committed crime and I am expecting the police to go all out and set an example with her.

She should be jailed to send signal to other celebrities. They should go into the internet and arrest anyone who has engaged in such.

Let send signal to men and woman, I mean parents. If you are a father and you bath with your daughter, it’s wrong. You can’t a ten-year daughter looking at your penis whiles you shower with her. It destroys their mindset.

Watch the video below: